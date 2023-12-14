(Bloomberg) -- A Senegalese court ruled that opposition leader Ousmane Sonko be added back to the nation’s electoral roll, enabling him to run for president in elections scheduled for February.

The ruling was delivered by a tribunal in the capital, Dakar, on Thursday, Sonko’s lawyer, Bamba Cisse, said outside the court.

“The court concluded that the state made a mistake removing Sonko from the voters’ list,” he said. The ruling can be appealed by the authorities.

Sonko, 49, has been entangled in a months-long legal battle since the authorities removed him from the electoral list after his conviction in absentia for morally corrupting a youth. A court in the southern town of Ziguinchor, where Sonko is the mayor, ruled in October that he should be reinstated on the voters roll. Following an appeal by the state, the Supreme Court annulled the Ziguinchor ruling and referred the case to an appeals court in Dakar.

Contenders for the Feb. 25 election have until Dec. 26 to submit their applications to the Constitutional Council, which is responsible for verifying and validating candidacies.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.