(Bloomberg) --

Senegal President Macky Sall renewed calls for people to avoid gatherings ahead of the West African nation’s most celebrated holiday due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

“I remind my compatriots to limit gatherings and movements,” Sall said in a speech broadcast on state television RTS Friday.

“If the rate of contaminations continues, I will take all the measures that the situation requires,” including returning to a state of emergency, closing borders, and imposing movement restrictions, he said.

The appeal comes days before the Eid al-Kebir holiday, known as Tabaski in the predominantly Muslim country. Wednesday’s religious celebration is marked by families coming together to slaughter a sheep, roast its meat and share it with guests. Markets are buzz in preparation.

Senegal, which has reported 49,008 coronavirus cases so far, has seen the number of infections rise 12% over the past two weeks. Only about 600,000 out of its 16 million people have received at least one shot of the vaccine against the virus.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.