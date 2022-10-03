(Bloomberg) -- Somalia’s government said a top leader of an al-Qaeda-linked militant group died in an operation carried out by the national army and international security partners.

Abdullahi Nadir, a co-founder of al-Shabaab, died in a raid in Haramka in southern Somalia on Oct. 1, the government said in a statement published on its state-run news agency on Monday. Nadir had been preparing to succeed Ahmed Diriye, the current head of al-Shabaab, who’s health is deteriorating, it said.

