(Bloomberg) -- Bharat Ramamurti, a senior member of President Joe Biden’s National Economic Council, is leaving his post at month’s end, according to a White House official.

Ramamurti has served in the White House since the start of Biden’s administration and helped shaped his policies on fighting corporate consolidation and forgiving student-loan debt. He advised Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren before joining Biden’s transition team in 2020.

The New York Times reported earlier on Ramamurti’s departure.

“Bharat’s relentless creativity, cleverness, and resolve to use every tool available to us has been central in advancing President Biden’s efforts to transform the American economy and make a difference in people’s lives,” White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients said in a statement.

National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard called Ramamurti “the total package” who “brings outstanding judgement, collegiality, policy chops and communications” to “fighting for Americans and consumers.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.