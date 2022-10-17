(Bloomberg) --

Senior UK business figures are calling on Liz Truss to stand down as prime minister after she was forced to scrap almost all of her economic policies amid chaos on financial markets.

Three days after being appointed chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt dropped most of his predecessor’s tax cuts on Monday, and scaled back the UK’s energy-support program. Truss had already reversed a corporation tax freeze at the end of last week when she dismissed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor.

“I don’t see how the Prime Minister can successfully disassociate herself from the failed implementation of policies, u-turns and mistakes by firing the chancellor and blaming him,” Martin Sorrell, chairman of S4 Capital Plc, told Bloomberg News. “They were joined at the hip.”

The founder of advertising giant WPP Plc said he’d like to see Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the summer’s Conservative leadership election, take over.

Former BT Group Plc and easyJet Plc chairman Mike Rake said the prime minister should “do the right thing for the country” by stepping aside.

“She has lost the confidence of markets and seems to have lost the confidence of the public and MPs,” he said.

A former economic adviser to Margaret Thatcher, Tim Congdon, said it was “a disgrace” that Truss remains in Downing Street. Congdon, who had attacked the mini-budget that Kwarteng delivered on Sept. 23, said the prime minister was “the ringleader in the unfunded tax cut madness.”

He predicted that she will be ousted in the next two or three weeks.

Still, Truss received a vote of support from Tim Martin, the outspoken chairman of J D Wetherspoon Plc. He said Truss and her former chancellor have been “very harshly treated.”

“Their plan was quite unconventional and radical,” he said. “But sometimes radicalism works.”

