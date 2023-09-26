(Bloomberg) -- A senior Canadian military officer joined an India-hosted conference of army chiefs in New Delhi, signaling the two nations are cooperating on defense and security despite the diplomatic standoff.

Canadian Deputy Army Chief Major General Peter Scott said military ties with India were not affected by allegations New Delhi was behind the assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia. He’s leading the Canadian delegation at the Indo-Pacific Army Chiefs Conference.

“Canada, India and other participants all have a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” Scott told reporters at the sidelines of the two-day meeting on Tuesday. “We are looking for opportunities to exchange ideas.”

The spat has put US President Joe Biden in an awkward position after spending years courting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of a broader Indo-Pacific strategy to curb China’s assertiveness. Washington also enjoys close ties with Canada, a Group of Seven member who is also part of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

“We’ve had good, steady communication with all of our partners throughout this,” US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said in reference to the diplomatic row.

Garcetti, who was also attending the army chiefs meeting, declined to comment on news reports that Washington shared information with Ottawa through the Five Eyes alliance on the murder of the Sikh leader.

Ties between Canada and India turned acrimonious last week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said New Delhi orchestrated the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who pushed for an independent Sikh homeland in northern India.

India’s government described the allegations as “absurd” while Canadian authorities haven’t made the details public due to an ongoing murder investigations. Both countries expelled senior diplomats from the other side in a tit-for-tat escalation.

The row went further with India suspending visa services for Canadian nationals and issuing a safety warning for its citizens living and studying in Canada. In view of security threats in India, Canada is cutting down on its diplomatic staff in New Delhi and other missions across the South Asian country.

