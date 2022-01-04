(Bloomberg) -- Vincent Evans, a senior aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving his position to become executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Evans has served as the vice president’s deputy director for public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, where he worked with activist groups and organizations on voting rights and other issues. Last fall, Evans moderated discussions between Harris and leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“In addition to his experience, he brings great passion for further strengthening the CBC’s top priorities moving forward,” Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said in a statement. “His knowledge and past work with many members and the Administration is a big asset.”

Evans previously was Harris’s political director and the southern political director for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“Vince has been an invaluable member of our team. We are grateful for Vince’s service and dedication, and we look forward to working with him in his new role at the Congressional Black Caucus,” Sabrina Singh, Harris’s deputy press secretary, said in a statement.

At the end of last year Symone Sanders, Harris’s spokeswoman, departed her position at the White House. Sanders had spent considerable effort beating back reports of dysfunction and disarray in the vice president’s office amid staff turnover. Ashley Etienne, Harris’s communications director, also left her post last year.

