(Bloomberg) -- A top congressional Republican said he expects the US will keep money and weapons flowing to Ukraine after the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives in January, playing down concerns that lawmakers in his own party who advocate a halt in funding will succeed.

“There is a strong majority of support in the center of gravity” to keep up funding for Ukraine, Representative Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, said in an interview Tuesday. “It would be a wrong signal from the United States not to continue our support.”

McCaul, who will take over chairmanship of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he expects the Biden administration’s request for almost $40 billion in Ukraine funding will pass both chambers. He said he wants the Biden administration to go even further and send Ukraine the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, to defend against attacks by Iranian drones.

“What we see is when they get the weapons they need, they win,” McCaul said of Ukraine’s forces. “The Russians are going through washing machines looking for semiconductors, and they’re begging Iran for drones and North Korea for artillery shells.”

The Biden administration has balked at sending Ukraine the long-range ATACMS over fear that it could be used to strike targets inside Russia and escalate the war. Its broader concerns heading into last month’s midterm election were demands by Republican House members including Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Thomas Massie of Kentucky to halt all funding to Ukraine.

Greene and Massie held a news conference on Nov. 17 to argue that the US shouldn’t send “another penny” to Ukraine. That provoked concerns that they might be able to stall funding for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government.

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who’s set to become speaker, said last month that Republicans aren’t going to write a “blank check” for Ukraine, especially given rising inflation at home.

McCaul said his panel will “exercise our oversight” but that he doesn’t anticipate that the more conservative members of his party will succeed in blocking the aid. He said he wants the US to give Ukraine a decisive advantage through the punishing winter months ahead.

Zelenskiy is “willing to fight through the winter on this, the Russians aren’t,” he said.

McCaul says he plans to devote some of his committee’s first hearings to war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine and to the successes of the Ukrainian military.

Beyond the current situation in Ukraine, McCaul said he wants to focus his tenure at the helm of the committee on what he called the “unholy alliance” of China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. Of those, he said his main focus will be on China.

“We’re selling a tremendous amount of technology to China that they then use in their most advanced weapons systems,” he said. “We just need to stop doing that.”

