(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s interior and defense ministers, both ruling family members, have submitted their resignation, citing the impossibility of working in a “troubled” political atmosphere.

Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Mansour Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah submitted their resignation to the prime minister. It’s not yet clear if their resignations will be accepted.

“We would not be exaggerating if we said that, at the time we are earnestly working to make achievements, it has unfortunately become almost impossible to achieve reform, especially in light of this atmosphere,” the two ruling family members said in a joint statement.

Efforts to strengthen the economy have been hindered by long running disputes between the country’s elected legislature, currently dominated by the opposition, and an executive appointed by the ruling family. Hopes had run high that a recent so-called national dialog between lawmakers and the government would help ease the passage of delayed laws.

Kuwait Appoints Al-Rushaid as Finance Minister in New Cabinet

Sheikh Hamad recently survived a no-confidence vote in parliament. The foreign minister, who is also a ruling family member, survived a similar vote earlier in the day.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.