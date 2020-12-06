(Bloomberg) --

A senior Saudi royal lashed out at Israel at a conference with its foreign minister, in a sharp departure from the kingdom’s recent official rhetoric.

Prince Turki Al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief, called Israel’s government “the last of the Western colonizing powers in the Middle East” and accused the country of unleashing foreign “media hounds” to demonize Saudi Arabia. He spoke Sunday at a security conference in neighboring Bahrain, which recently joined the United Arab Emirates in establishing ties with Israel.

The normalization process can only go so far unless Saudi Arabia joins, Prince Turki suggested.

“You cannot treat an open wound with palliatives and painkillers,” he said.

The prince’s remarks were starkly different in tone from those of other Saudi royals and officials, who have denounced the Palestinian leadership and avoided criticizing their Gulf neighbors’ deals with Israel. While analysts say Saudi Arabia is unlikely to establish its own ties with Israel anytime soon, relations have grown warmer in recent years over a shared distrust of Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently visited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman secretly in Saudi Arabia, according to Israeli media. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister denied the meeting took place.

Prince Turki does not hold a government post, and said he was speaking in a “personal capacity.” However, it’s unusual for a senior member of the Saudi royal family to diverge publicly from the kingdom’s leadership.

Moments later, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi appeared on screen via video link and expressed “regret” at the prince’s comments, adding: “I don’t believe that they reflect the spirit and the changes taking place in the Middle East.”

Speaking on Saturday at the same conference, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed that the kingdom would only establish ties with Israel after the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved.

“We think Israel will take its place in the region,” he said. “But in order for that to happen and for that to be sustainable, we do need the Palestinians to get their state and we do need to settle that situation.”

