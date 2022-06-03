(Bloomberg) --

A senior official at Turkey’s state statistics agency has left his position as head of the consumer price department, according to people familiar with the matter, stepping down just days before the institution released last month’s blowout inflation data.

Mustafa Teke has been replaced by Yelda Ayaz, the people said, asking not to be named because the information was private. A report published on Friday showed inflation reached an annual 73.5% in May.

TurkStat, as the statistics service is known, declined to comment.

The departure follows less than a month after Cem Bas, TurkStat’s chief statistician in charge of calculating inflation, stepped down for health reasons. The agency’s president was replaced in January after a tenure that didn’t last a year.

Inflation figures have taken on a political dimension in Turkey as the surging cost of living emerges as a major issue ahead of elections next year.

After 12 straight months of acceleration in prices, the spotlight and scrutiny is especially intense now that consumer costs racked up their fastest increase since 1998. The central bank expects inflation to start slowing as early as June.

But TurkStat’s figures have long been a source of controversy, with critics raising questions over the veracity of the calculations. ENAGroup, an independent group of scholars, uses an alternative method to calculate inflation, placing the number at as high as 160.76% last month.

The unrelenting increase in inflation is especially inconvenient because President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes higher interest rates drive prices, the opposite of mainstream economic thinking. Under pressure from the Turkish leader, the central bank hasn’t raised borrowing costs since ending last year with 500 basis points of monetary easing.

