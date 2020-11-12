(Bloomberg) -- A top official for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is stepping down from his role as President Donald Trump continues to question the results of the Nov. 3 election, saying he was the victim of a fraudulent voting process.

Bryan Ware, assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA, said he turned in his resignation letter Thursday morning after about two years at the agency.

“I came on board in October of 2018 with the commitment to then Secretary Nielsen to serve, certainly, through the election and I didn’t anticipate serving in the second term,” Ware said in an interview, referring to ex-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Ware’s departure comes at a critical moment. CISA has been at the forefront of efforts to stomp out election rumors, including unsubstantiated allegations that votes have been cast on behalf of dead people and that “secret” watermarks on ballots are helping the federal government audit illegal votes.

“You see that in elections, I think we did really well, partnering with local governments and the broader ecosystem to protect this election,” Ware said.

Ware’s move follows the departure of a number of cybersecurity officials critical to the U.S. effort to defend against foreign influence in elections.

In December, Jeanette Manfra, who served as CISA’s assistant director, announced she would step down, as did Amy Hess, who served as the executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch of the FBI. In August, the State Department’s top cyber policy official, Rob Strayer, left his government post as well.

It all comes amid a shakeup at the top of the Pentagon, where the secretary of defense and two key under secretaries have been replaced this week.

Ware said he plans to return to the private sector where he hopes to launch a commercial business focused on emerging technologies. He said he didn’t know who would follow him during the waning days of the Trump administration, nor under a Biden administration.

