(Bloomberg) -- Senior UK doctors announced more strike dates to protest pay, a blow for the UK government that’s been beleaguered by public sector industrial action.

Consultants will walk out on Aug. 24 and 25 in protest of a pay increase offer of 6%, the British Medical Association said in a statement. That’s in addition to strikes planned for next week.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has struggled to manage a wave of public sector industrial action that’s gripped the country since a dramatic rise in inflation. The disruption caused by the walk outs is weighing on his Conservative Party’s polling with the public ahead of a general election expected next year.

Its also dragging on the economy. The UK lost close to four million days due to strikes, levels not seen since the days of Margaret Thatcher, at a cost of £1.3 billion, according to data from the Office for National Statistics and the Centre for Business and Economics.

Junior doctors are also currently on strike. Train staff with National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers will walk out next week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.