(Bloomberg) -- A top Trump administration policy official said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should not regulate tobacco products, in what would be a sharp departure from the agency’s authority granted under a sweeping 2009 law.

Joe Grogan, the head of the White House Domestic Policy Council, called the FDA’s regulation of tobacco “a huge waste of time” and said the agency should focus on approving and monitoring new drugs.

He made clear the agency did have authority over nicotine, and said the administration is “really focused on the e-cigarette devices that have the nicotine and flavors mixed.”

The administration is expected to release guidance soon to stop the sale of some e-cigarette flavors for devices like the popular Juul, though has discussed exemptions for vape shops and other small businesses.

“The vaping issue, more specifically e-cigarettes, is a complicated one,” Grogan said. “We want to make sure the data is solid and we strike the right balance between protecting kids and giving adults the choices they need to stay off combustibles.”

Grogan made the comments at an event in Washington sponsored by the Alliance for Health Policy.

A representative for the FDA didn’t have an immediate comment.

