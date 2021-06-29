(Bloomberg) -- Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc., kicking off a banner day for initial public offerings in what is set to be the biggest week of the year, expanded the size of its listing and priced the shares above a marketed range to raise more than $1.2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Mountain View, California-based company sold 35 million shares for $35 each on Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet. The company had marketed 32 million shares for $31 to $32, a range that it had elevated from $26 to $29 on Monday.

A representative for SentinelOne declined to comment.

Ten other companies are expected to price initial public offerings on U.S. exchanges later Tuesday, potentially adding about $7 billion in one day to the tally raised so far this year. The biggest of the group is Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc., whose IPO is expected to top $4 billion.

Others include LegalZoom.com Inc. in what is set to be the busiest week for new listings since December, not including the special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, that have flooded the market with offerings in the past year.

Excluding SPACs, companies going public on U.S. exchanges this week are seeking to raise as much as $9.12 billion, which would make it the sixth biggest week of the past decade and the 13th biggest ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The top ranks of companies set to price shares in their IPOs Tuesday include:

LegalZoom, based in Glendale, California, seeking to raise up to $516 million. It marketed about 19 million shares for $24 to $27 each.

Clear Secure Inc. is marketing 13.2 million shares for $27 to $30, raising $396 million at the top of that range.

Computer graphics company Intapp Inc. plans to sell 10.5 million shares for $25 to $28 to raise as much as $294 million.

Xometry Inc. seeks to raise almost $289 at the top end of its $38 to $42 marketed range for about 6.9 million shares.

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is marketing 15 million shares for $15 to $17 each, which would raise $255 million at the top end.

Shares of SentinelOne and the others are set to begin trading Wednesday in New York.

And while the SPAC frenzy may have subsided, listings of the blank-check companies continue. Three were set to raise a combined $725 million on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret AS is expected to add to the week’s IPO total when it prices its share sale. The Turkish online retailer is seeking to raise more than $737 million.

Also set to price Wednesday is Krispy Kreme Inc.’s offering of up to $640 million. It’s expected to begin trading Thursday under the symbol DNUT.

