SenseTime Dives as Much as 51% in Hong Kong After Lockup Expires

(Bloomberg) -- SenseTime Group Inc. slumped as much as 51% in Hong Kong trading on Thursday, after a lock-up of its shares expired following its initial public offering.

The company slumped to trade at as low as HK$2.91 apiece, below its initial public offering price. A lock-up on a portion of the company’s stock -- amounting to 25.29 million shares - expired on Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.