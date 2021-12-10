(Bloomberg) -- Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc. is discussing with advisers whether to delay its Hong Kong initial public offering, as tensions with the U.S. force it to balance the wishes of investors, regulators and the markets, according to people familiar with the matter.

The first-time share sale was slated to price Friday when news broke that the Treasury Department planned to blacklist the AI company. If SenseTime decides to pause or withdraw the offering, that could make it more difficult to satisfy early backers with whom it has an agreement that it will go public by a certain date, the people said.

SoftBank Group Corp. agreed in the most recent funding round for SenseTime that if the company did not list by April, it would have to buy back the shares from investors, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Deliberations are ongoing and the share sale could still proceed, the people said. A representative for SoftBank didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, while a representative for SenseTime couldn’t immediately comment.

Bankers had been gauging investor interest in the IPO when news broke about the plan to add the firm to Treasury’s list of so-called Chinese military-industrial complex companies, timed to fall on Human Rights Day as well as SenseTime’s expected pricing.

Eight cornerstone investors had committed to subscribe for $450 million in SenseTime shares, representing about 59% of the offering, according to a preliminary prospectus. They include the state-owned Mixed-Ownership Reform Fund, which is buying $200 million worth of shares, as well as funds affiliated with Hong Kong’s Pleiad Investment Advisors Ltd. SenseTime’s investors also include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Primavera Capital, Sailing Capital and Silver Lake, the prospectus shows.

The company was already on one U.S. government blacklist, having been put on the Commerce Department’s Entity List in 2019 alongside more than 20 other entities. The AI firm was added to the list because of its alleged role in human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province. SenseTime previously denied the allegations. Companies on the entity list are prohibited from doing business with American companies without a license.

If the IPO goes ahead, the company will likely need to update the section of its prospectus detailing the risks for potential investors to reflect the blacklist development, the people said.

How Blacklisting ‘Entities’ Became a Trade War Weapon: QuickTake

SenseTime got a boost during the coronavirus pandemic when its facial recognition software was used in numerous Chinese cities to monitor whether people entering subways were wearing masks, take their temperature and even detect their identities while their faces were covered.

If the process goes ahead, SenseTime shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 17. China International Capital Corp., Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. and HSBC Holdings Plc are the joint sponsors for the first-time share sale.

(Updates with information on prospectus risk factors in eighth paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.