(Bloomberg) -- India stocks rose after the election commission set a date range for national polls, and said the result will be unveiled on May 23.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.8 percent to 36.946.66 as of 9:37 a.m. in Mumbai. The gauge last week rose 1.7 percent for its best five-day gain since the end of November, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also climbed 0.8 percent.

Opinion polls show Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party secured the biggest electoral victory in three decades in 2014, may win the most seats but fall short of majority. The Sensex surged 30 percent in that year, the most since 2009.

Strategist View

“Elections will occupy the mind space of investors and with the process running for nearly two months, there will be speculation in the market even though it will be a while before we see the actual trend,” said Joseph Thomas, head of research for Emkay Wealth Management in Mumbai.

The Numbers

All 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, led by a gauge of telecom companies

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. was the best performer on benchmark gauge

Dilip Buildcon Ltd. surged as much as 6.3% as it stood as the lowest bidder for 4.8 billion-rupee National Highway Authority of India Ltd. project

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

