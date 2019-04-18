(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities advanced, with the benchmark index headed for a weekly gain, as companies continued to report quarterly earnings and investors speculate on the outcome of the national elections.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.2 percent to 39,333.07 as of 9:44 a.m. in Mumbai, headed for a new record. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.1 percent to 11,793.50. The gauges headed for an eighth week of gains in the past nine as markets reopened after a holiday on Wednesday; they are also shut Friday.

Local equities have gained from a gush of foreign money this year amid a rising appetite for riskier assets as central banks globally revert to a dovish monetary stance. Overseas investors have bet on lower interest rates and inflation, growth in company profits and the increasing chance that the incumbent national government will retain power. Votes in the general election will be counted on May 23.

Strategist View

“The current market rally is a result of robust foreign flows, more so on the back of a better risk environment, led by softer rates and a better liquidity outlook,” said Vaibhav Sanghavi, co-chief executive officer at Mumbai-based Avendus Capital PBC Markets Alternate Strategies LLP.

The election is a binary event; however, investors looking at the opinion polls are taking some comfort from them, he said.

Better corporate profits would be a key tailwind medium-term, he said.

The Numbers

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s 2.5 percent gain was the steepest among Nifty members after India’s most valuable company was said to consider selling as much as 25 percent of its refinery business. Reliance will report its January to March earnings later today.

Eight of the the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. gained, paced by a gauge of energy stocks. The S&P BSE Metal Index dropped the most.

Fourteen of the 31 Sensex members and 23 of the 50 Nifty companies rallied.

Jet Airways India Ltd. slumped by a record 30 percent, the steepest on S&P BSE 500 Index, after the airline suspended operations amid a funding crunch, Rival SpiceJet Ltd. jumped 11 percent.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

Nifty Index’s Positive Bias Likely to Continue: Kotak Securities

