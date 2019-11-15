(Bloomberg) -- India stocks gained, with the benchmark index set for the third week of gains, on investor expectation that lower borrowing costs will boost the outlook for corporate profits. Global sentiment for riskier assets was also buoyed by renewed U.S.-China trade-deal prospects.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.5% to 40,484.48 as of 10:07 a.m. in Mumbai, headed for its longest winning streak since the end of September. The NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.4%. Most markets in Asia rose as optimism grew for Beijing and Washington to close an initial trade deal, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbing 0.6%.

Locally, earnings for companies were better than expected. Thirty-one of the Nifty 50 firms either met or exceeded analyst estimates, while results for six were incomparable, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors in India yesterday shrugged off quickening inflation in the expectation that borrowing costs will continue to be eased.

Strategist View

“With earnings over, investors will focus on economic growth data due later in the month to gauge the central bank’s stance on reducing interest rates further,” said Vineeta Sharma, head of research at Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. “We advise buying corporate banks and select consumer stocks.”

The Numbers

All but one of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of telecom companies

State Bank of India contributed the most to the Sensex advance, increasing 3.5%. Bharti Airtel Ltd. had the largest gain, rising 3.8%.

Housing Development Finance Corp. was the biggest decliner and drag on the gauge with a 0.5% drop

Market-related stories

