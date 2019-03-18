(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities rose, with key gauges rising for a sixth straight day, as foreign flows surged on bets that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will regain power in the national election that concludes in May.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.9 percent to 38,349.10 as of 9:40 a.m. in Mumbai, set for its longest string of gains in three months. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also rose 0.9 percent.

Overseas investors have stepped up purchasing Indian stocks on bets that Modi, seen as driving economic reforms, will be able to form a national government after skirmishes with neighboring Pakistan last month. At least two pre-poll surveys have indicated that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party will be able to gain a majority with its alliances.

Strategist View

“Foreign flows are likely to continue as they remain positive on Modi’s comeback,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Mumbai-based Joindre Capital Services Ltd.

The Numbers

Seventeen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rallied, paced by a gauge of oil and gas stocks.

Indian Oil Corp., India’s top refiner, gained 4.2 percent, the most among Nifty members.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the nation’s top carmaker, dropped 2.6 percent after a report that it has cut its production by 25 percent from a year earlier.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

Tata Power Cut to Equal-weight at Morgan Stanley; PT 76 Rupees

Kotak Mahindra Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

