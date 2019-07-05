(Bloomberg) -- Indian equities wiped out gains as investors assessed the government’s annual spending plan after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started reading her budget speech.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 0.2% to 39,817.11 just after noon in Mumbai, reversing gain of as much as 0.3%. The NSE Nifty 50 Index also dropped by similar magnitude.

For more on India’s Budget Presentation, click here for our TOPLive blog.

The budget speech so far isn’t clear as to how the government plans to finance its expenditures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a decisive election victory in May, pledging cash handouts to farmers and to boost spending on infrastructure, helping send the key equity indexes to record highs on June 3.

Strategist View

“So far, the finance minister hasn’t announced anything that can excite the markets,” said Sushant Kumar, an equity fund manager at Raay Global Investments Pvt. in Mumbai. “Investors are worried that the money for the many expenditures that the government plans will be extracted from the companies.”

“India has limited options to boost growth, exports, and the farm and manufacturing sectors,” said Jigar Shah, head of research at Maybank Kim Eng Securities India Pvt. in Mumbai. “Earnings growth for Indian companies will be challenged by the slowing economy and other headwinds.”

The Numbers

Fifteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, led by a gauge of metal stocks.

Nineteen of the 31 Sensex members and 30 of the 50 Nifty stocks dropped.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

India Pledges to Stick to Deficit Goals Ahead of Budget Speech

Page Industries Rated New Underperform at Macquarie

Oberoi Realty Cut to Hold at HSBC; Price Target 630 Rupees

--With assistance from Lianting Tu.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ameya Karve in Mumbai at akarve@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Divya Balji at dbalji1@bloomberg.net, Margo Towie, Naoto Hosoda

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.