(Bloomberg) -- India’s equity benchmark is set to snap its longest losing streak since March following a global rally in equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.3% to 37,054.50 as of 9:28 a.m. in Mumbai. The gauge had declined in six of the last seven sessions as some investors judged its rebound from March lows as overdone in the backdrop of the world’s third-highest number of coronavirus cases. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 0.4% today.

The virus has pushed India’s economy toward its first annual contraction in more than four decades. The country has one of the world’s fastest growing epidemics, adding about 50,000 cases every day.

India ‘Flying Blind’ on Virus Data as Modi’s No. 2 Gets Infected

The risk-reward is “unattractive” at current levels, with markets already pricing in a sharp recovery in growth, UBS Group AG’s analysts Gautam Chhaochharia and Dipojjal Saha wrote in a note.

As the reporting season continues, 20 out of 30 Nifty 50 companies that have posted earnings so far have exceeded or matched estimates, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors will be watching for commentary on the economic outlook from the central bank on Thursday, when policy makers are expected to cut the key interest rate by 25 basis points.

The Numbers

18 of 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, led by a gauge of automobile stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the top gainers on the Sensex index, adding 1.7% and 1.2% respectively, as 22 of the gauge’s constituents rose and eight fell.

