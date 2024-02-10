(Bloomberg) -- For the Cum-Ex community, the thousands of bankers, traders and lawyers embroiled in one of Europe’s biggest tax scandals, the start of 2024 hit hard. In a single week, three courts in Germany and Denmark handed down tough rulings: On a Tuesday, a former Freshfields tax attorney was sentenced to three-and-a-half years. Two days later, two asset managers received almost five years and three-and-a-half years, respectively. The week ended with a six-year term for a former trader.

Last year concluded in a similar manner: in November, a Frankfurt court sentenced a former Fortis banker to three years and three months. In the city of Bonn, judges handed down a four year sentence to a former trader at M.M. Warburg, while a second Warburg banker received a suspended term. And Denmark finally succeeded in extraditing Sanjay Shah, dubbed the mastermind of Denmark’s scam, from Dubai – the country where many Cum-Ex traders had set up shop. His trial is scheduled to start Feb. 29.

Cum-Ex prosecution has been gaining traction in Germany, once the main hub of the scam, and is also ramping up in Denmark, where the trades started to take place after its southern neighbor banned the practice. Roughly 1,800 people are still under investigation in Germany and a total of nine have been charged in Denmark.

In Germany, former Warburg Chief Executive Officer Christian Olearius has been on trial since August over his bank’s Cum-Ex deals, and hearings will continue well into July. The 81-year-old has vigorously denied the allegations — one reason why the process is taking so long.

Another former bank leader, Sebastian Qureshi, has pursued a different route. The case against the founder and former CEO of Varengold Bank AG opened in Bonn on Feb. 6, and he’s expected to confess to his role in a €93 million tax scheme on Feb. 13. Cooperating with authorities has long been seen as the main way to avoid a long prison term, and Qureshi’s defense team has been in talks with the court over striking a deal.

Yet not everybody has adopted this strategy. Just a week after Henry Gabay and Osman Semerci, former partners of now-defunct London-based asset manager Duet Group, received long sentences, their third partner, Alain Schibl, was able to avoid trial entirely by paying €2.2 million.

While the Bonn court justified its lighter treatment of Schibl by citing his much smaller role in the scam, the decision nonetheless came as a big surprise to those following Cum-Ex. Prosecutors in Cologne, who are helming the largest probe by far, had previously been reluctant to let any suspects evade prosecution through payment. Defense attorneys are hoping the Schibl decision may finally turn that tide.

Individuals who have been convicted can put off actual jail time by appealing their convictions, and most do. Germany’s top criminal court, however, has rejected every appeal it has ruled on. In a landmark 2021 ruling, that court called Cum-Ex a “blatant money grab,”

So far, two former Warburg bankers are the only ones who have reported to jail: the first is in his eighties and started serving his five-and-a-half year term around the new year. The second, who was sentenced to three-and-a-half years, went to prison in August.

In Germany, sentences can be reduced by a third — and in some cases as much as half — for good behavior. As all Cum-Ex convicts are first-time offenders, they stand a decent chance of serving less time. But having a sentence rolled back usually requires repenting — if not at trial, then at least while in prison. The Warburg banker serving the five-and-a-half year term consistently denied any wrongdoing during his trial.

The Fortis banker who received the three-and-a-half year term in November delivered a long contrite statement at the start of his trial, saying he knew all along that Cum-Ex couldn’t be right. He was arrested in Spain in July 2022 and was in custody for his entire trial. He was released shortly before Christmas, although appeals are still pending and his term has technically not yet started.

Even so, luck may be on his side — as his time in pre-trial custody will count towards his sentence, he may not have to serve very much longer.

