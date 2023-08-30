(Bloomberg) -- SentinelOne Inc. canceled a six-month-old strategic partnership with Wiz Inc., saying the union failed to help it build up its cloud security business.

“We terminated our re-sell agreement with Wiz as a result of their continued lack of execution against their commitments,” a SentinelOne spokesperson said by email on Wednesday. “The Wiz partnership has not been material to our business.”

The move comes less than a week after Wiz, a New York-based cloud cybersecurity startup, said it was considering a bid to take over publicly-listed SentinelOne. Talks are in the early stage and Wiz Inc. has yet to hire a bank to oversee a deal.

Read More: Cyber Startup Wiz Is Weighing Potential Bid for SentinelOne

The agreement to offer joint cloud security solutions was announced in March. The decision to end it was first reported by Calcalist.

A representative for Wiz declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.