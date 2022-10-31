(Bloomberg) -- The deadly surge of revelers in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday night hit citizens from at least 15 nations, prompting an outpouring of grief and offers of help from governments around the world.

While authorities are still investigating how the crush of mostly younger partiers took place, and whether police could have done more to prevent it from happening, foreign embassies in Seoul have been busy notifying distraught families about the loss of their loved ones on what were the first Halloween street celebrations in the South Korean capital since 2019.

In addition to the 128 South Koreans confirmed killed by the government so far, multiple citizens from Iran, China, Russia, Japan and the US were also among the fatalities. According to government reports, 26 foreigners in total died from the crush of people in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden were among world leaders expressing condolences in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and wish for a quick recovery to all those who were injured,” Biden said in a tweet on Sunday.

South Korea Opens Probe Into Deadly Halloween Crowd Crush

Maeil, a South Korean business newspaper, said it was the biggest loss of life among foreigners in the country since 2007, when a fire in an immigration office killed 9 foreigners.

South Korean officials have created an investigation team with 475 officials, media outlet Yonhap reported on Monday. The team has secured footage from dozens of closed circuit televisions and begun witness interviews.

