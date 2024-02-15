(Bloomberg) -- The mayor of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, is considering a city-sponsored matchmaking program as part of wider efforts to promote marriages and stem the decline in births as aging demographics threaten the nation’s future.

“We postponed its implementation indefinitely because there was criticism as to whether public institutions should really implement policies in that area,” Mayor Oh Se-hoon said told David Ingles in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I’m thinking about trying it again.”

South Korea has the world’s lowest fertility rate at 0.78. Seoul ranks the lowest among all major cities, with only 59 babies expected per 100 women over their lifetimes. The city suspended the plan for the dating program after criticism last year that it failed to address the main reasons behind the fertility crisis.

Oh acknowledged that matchmaking plays a secondary role to policies Seoul is implementing to increase parental leave, immigration and economic wellbeing, factors that are central to encouraging births.

Still, quite a few people expressed disappointment to see the plan suspended and that’s made Oh reconsider the decision.

“Seoul will mobilize all available policies,” he said. City authorities are also aiding couples with measures such as financial support for egg freezing and infertility treatments.

