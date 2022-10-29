(Bloomberg) -- At least 153 people were killed and dozens injured following a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, marking one of the deadliest incidents in South Korea in years.

The crowd surge occurred Saturday night in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon, after a large number of people entered a narrow alley behind the Hamilton Hotel, fire and police authorities said in televised briefings. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a period of national mourning from Sunday and vowed to carry out a thorough investigation.

“We had a tragedy last night at the center of Seoul during Halloween that should have not occurred,” Yoon said in a televised speech Sunday. The government will give its “highest priority to the accident responses and follow-up measures,” he said.

Of the dead, 97 were women, according to Yonhap News. There were 20 foreigners among those killed, including nationals from China, Iran, Russia and the US, it said. The injured numbered 82, and 19 of them were in serious condition. Some of the people who died have yet to be identified.

Tens of thousands of people were estimated to have gathered in Itaewon for the Halloween festivities, the first since South Korea last month lifted Covid-19 restrictions requiring outdoor mask-wearing. Pictures and videos posted online showed some streets so packed that people could barely move.

After the crush, footage showed people lying in the streets receiving first aid and being taken to ambulances. About 1,700 emergency workers were dispatched to Itaewon, with 144 vehicles mobilized, authorities said earlier.

Yoon convened emergency meetings early Sunday, ordering ministries to provide swift first aid and treatment to those injured in the accident and to review safety measures. The government will provide medical support to the injured and offer funeral support to families of the deceased, he said at a briefing.

Investigations will be carried out to identify the cause of the crush and prevent similar accidents in the future, he added. Officials said there was no immediate signs that narcotics were involved.

Relevant authorities will conduct emergency inspections for Halloween events as well as other local festivals and ensure they are carried out in an orderly and safe manner, Yoon said.

Yoon declared a period of national mourning that will run until Nov. 5. The finance ministry called off a planned press briefing with foreign media, while local officials canceled events including Halloween parties and the opening ceremony for one of the Korea’s largest sales festivals. A major K-pop event in Busan that was expected to draw about 40,000 people was also canceled, the organizer said.

South Korea Cancels Concerts, Government Briefings After Tragedy

The accident is the worst to take place in South Korea since the sinking of the Sewol Ferry in 2014 killed 304 people, leading to criticism against the government at the time for its response to the emergency. Stampedes have occurred in the past, including in 2005, when 11 people were killed in Sangju city when crowds rushed into a concert venue. In 2006, 35 people were injured while trying to enter a theme park that was open for free in Seoul.

The accident prompted world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to offer their condolences. China and Japan also sent their commiserations.

--With assistance from Sangmi Cha and Eunkyung Seo.

(Updates with number of deaths from first paragraph)

