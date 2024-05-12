(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is closely investigating the possible use of a North Korean rocket launcher by Russia in an attack on Ukraine, Yonhap reported, citing the spy agency.

There was circumstantial evidence that weapons Russia used in the attack included a 122 millimeter North Korean multiple-rocket launcher from the 1970s, Yonhap reported, citing the National Intelligence Service.

The US has accused North Korea of sending some of its newest missiles to Russia. In return, it is said Moscow is likely providing North Korean leader Kim Jung Un with weapons, cash and commodities that help prop up his sanctions-hit economy.

In January, the NIS released a photo of a North Korean rocket part to show Hamas fighters used a F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher manufactured in North Korea. The spy agency has said that it is “collecting and accumulating specific evidence regarding the scale and timing of North Korea’s supply of weapons to Hamas and others.”

