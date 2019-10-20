(Bloomberg) -- South Korea will task a new pan-government team to foster biotechnology into one of the country’s next growth engines, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.

The team, which will be led by a vice minister, will look at policy measures to help the industry with participation from ministries overseeing commerce, health, science and financial regulation, the news agency reported, citing Hong’s comments to a group of reporters in Washington.

The government plans to announce the set of policies to support the biotech industry within six months, Hong said, according to Yonhap.

