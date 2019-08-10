(Bloomberg) -- Separatist forces in Yemen have seized two military bases in the southern port city of Aden, where fighting between the two sides has entered its fourth day, separatist leaders, eyewitnesses and media reported.

Local media reported that at least 10 fighters were killed and 75 others, mostly civilians, were wounded in fighting and shelling during the past 24 hours.

Forces controlled by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) captured the third and fourth presidential brigades bases, STC Vice President Hani Bin Buraik said on Twitter, with fighting heating up in other parts of the city.

Local media published footage for pro-STC forces inside one of the bases at Jabal Hadid mountain, which is in Crater where the presidential palace is located. Pro-STC forces are fighting around Khour Maksar in a bid to seize Badr brigade base.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mohammed Hatem in Dubai at mhatem1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Davis at abdavis@bloomberg.net, Sara Marley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.