(Bloomberg) -- Five Catalan separatist leaders will emerge from jail to take up their seats in Spanish parliament on Tuesday in an act of political theater that may inflame passions on both sides of a divided country.

Oriol Junqueras, the leader of the Esquerra Republicana party, is among four pro-independence campaigners who won seats in the lower house in Spanish general elections last month. Raul Romeva, a former head of foreign affairs in the Catalan government, will take up his seat in the Senate.

The spectacle of the separatist leaders mingling with deputies in the neo-classical parliament building in Madrid will thrust the still-raw Catalan conflict back under an international media spotlight. The five men are currently being held on remand as they undergo a high-profile trial for their part in a failed attempt in 2017 to declare Catalan independence.

While Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stressed the need for dialogue in Catalonia, the conflict remains a thorn in his side.

His Socialists emerged as the biggest party in parliament in last month’s elections. But he may still need to rely on the abstention of Junqueras’s Esquerra party to ensure he can win support for a new term as premier.

A survey by state pollster CIS shows a republican platform including Esquerra and Basque and Galician nationalists could win three seats in European elections May 26.

It also showed Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan regional president who engineered the bid to secede in 2017 and is now a fugitive from Spanish justice in Belgium, potentially winning one seat. There’s a problem though: The rules say he would have to come first to Madrid -- and face arrest -- in order to be able to pick up his credentials.

Constitutional Balance

The trial of a total of 12 separatists for their part in the secessionist campaign in 2017 began in Madrid in February.

While pro-independence Catalans claim Spain is using the trial to crush a legitimate independence movement, the government says it shows the rule of law responding to an illegal attack on Spain’s constitutional order. Prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for Junqueras, the highest-ranking of the secessionists in the dock at the Supreme Court.

Sanchez is doing all he can to counter the bid by the pro-independence movement to present the Spanish state as an oppressor that wants to lock up Junqueras and the other “political prisoners” for years.

“We have to do some educational work in Europe against the lies of secessionism,” Josep Borrell, the Catalan-born acting foreign minister who is standing for election to the European Parliament, in an interview with El Mundo newspaper. “The independence movement is a real army of agitation and propaganda, every day and everywhere.”.”

For now, the situation on the ground in Catalonia is relatively peaceful without much open tension between the roughly two halves of the population who support independence and union with Spain, said Jordi Alberich, former head of Cercle d’Economia, a business think-tank in Barcelona. A poll earlier this month by the Catalan government survey institute CEO showed more Catalans are against independence than those in favor -- the first time that has happened in about two years.

“There are no real problems in terms of co-existence -- people are in a state of exhaustion,” said Alberich. Even so, a very harsh sentence for Junqueras and the other prisoners “could really change things,” he said.

