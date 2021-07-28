Sephora Says It Will Double Its Black-Owned Brands by Year’s End

(Bloomberg) -- Sephora said it will more than double the number of Black-owned brands it carries by the end of 2021, part of the beauty retailer’s efforts to boost diversity among its suppliers and in its ranks.

The LVMH-owned beauty retailer also said Black-owned brands will represent 15% of its hair-care segment by year’s end. Sephora is looking to fulfill its commitments under the 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative that promotes racial equality in retail.

Products sold by Black-owned businesses still represent only a small percentage of the company’s goods. Out of nearly 300 beauty brands that Sephora carries, only 16 of them are currently Black-owned, the company said.

The moves follow up on last year’s program to elevate minority-led brands with better access to grants and venture capital.

Sephora has more than 500 stores in the Americas and sells products from brands such as Dior and Tom Ford.

