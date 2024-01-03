(Bloomberg) -- Seplat Energy Plc said it has completed mechanical and installation works at its Anoh gas plant, which is expected to double the company’s gas production once it becomes fully operational.

The plant, which is located near Owerri in Nigeria’s southeast, is a joint venture between Seplat Energy Plc and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company Ltd.

“Anoh is an important strategic project for Seplat,” Roger Brown, the company’s chief executive officer, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Once completed, Anoh will provide two income streams” — gas sales from the company’s OML 53 field to the plant and dividends from the joint venture that operates it, he said.

Seplat, a Lagos and London-listed oil and gas producer, expects the plant to be able to process 300 million cubic feet of gas a day following the conclusion of a first development phase, and that it will produce dry gas, condensate, and liquefied national gas. The LPG will be sold domestically, while condensates will be supplied to the international market, the company said.

