(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s autumn heat will persist through next week, accompanied by severe thunderstorms and heavy rain from Spain to Germany.

Paris will peak at 29.5C (85F) on Saturday, with London at 25.5C, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. While temperatures across most of France and Germany will remain above the seasonal average for the coming 10 days, the UK will be near the norm next week as more unsettled weather from the Atlantic brings strong winds and rain.

Heavy rain is also forecast for southern Germany on Thursday. Further south, alerts for extreme precipitation and thunderstorms have been issued for the coast around Valencia in Spain, with the risk of damage to property.

Extreme weather has battered the Northern Hemisphere this summer, which was the hottest on record as fossil fuel emissions heat the planet. The heat waves and wildfires that seared the Mediterranean have given way to other devastating weather events: after leaving a trail of destruction in Greece, Storm Daniel triggered floods that caused massive fatalities in Libya, where as many as 10,000 people were reported missing.

“A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture. Therefore, precipitation events – with rain, snow or hail – in a warmer climate are more intense and can lead to more flooding,” said Stefan Uhlenbrook, director of hydrology and cryosphere at World Meteorological Organization.

