This inflation seems entrenched well above the rate the BoC would like it: James Marple

Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says.

The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L.: 5.8 per cent (6.0)

Charlottetown-Summerside: 9.0 per cent (8.7)

Halifax: 7.3 per cent (7.8)

Saint John, N.B.: 6.8 per cent (7.4)

Quebec City: 6.7 per cent (7.2)

Montreal: 6.8 per cent (7.2)

Ottawa: 6.8 per cent (7.3)

Toronto: 6.6 per cent (6.8)

Thunder Bay, Ont.: 6.1 per cent (5.7)

Winnipeg: 8.0 per cent (8.0)

Regina: 7.0 per cent (7.3)

Saskatoon: 6.8 per cent (6.2)

Edmonton: 5.9 per cent (5.6)

Calgary: 6.8 per cent (6.7)

Vancouver: 7.7 per cent (7.4)

Victoria: 8.0 per cent (7.4)

Whitehorse: 7.5 per cent (7.6)

Yellowknife: 7.7 per cent (6.7)

Iqaluit: 5.0 per cent (4.8)

Canada's national annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 6.1 per cent (6.4)

Prince Edward Island: 8.4 per cent (8.3)

Nova Scotia: 7.3 per cent (7.8)

New Brunswick: 6.8 per cent (7.4)

Quebec: 6.5 per cent (7.1)

Ontario: 6.7 per cent (6.9)

Manitoba: 8.1 per cent (8.0)

Saskatchewan: 7.1 per cent (6.8)

Alberta: 6.2 per cent (6.0)

British Columbia: 7.7 per cent (7.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022 and was generated automatically.