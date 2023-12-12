(Bloomberg) -- Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures led a €50 million ($54 million) funding round for German startup Tacto Technology GmbH, whose software helps businesses optimize their supply chains.

Tacto uses AI to enable companies to identify cost savings by analyzing pricing of key costs, like raw materials and energy. This approach can cut procurement spending by about 10%, Tacto’s Chief Executive Officer Andre Petry told Bloomberg.

The Munich-based Tacto, founded in 2020, markets its software to the so-called Mittelstand — small and medium-sized companies that form the backbone of the German economy, accounting for almost 60% of jobs. The investment highlights venture capital focus on sustainable, B2B software companies as higher interest rates cause many startups to struggle with cash flow.

Index Ventures partner Carlos Gonzalez-Cadenas said he was drawn to Tacto’s focus on supplying mid-cap businesses. “Many of the companies before were targeting enterprises,” Gonzalez-Cadenas said. “In our view, that is a much harder business to build in procurement because it requires a lot more customization.”

Sequoia partner Luciana Lixandru said that the firm has been investing in companies responding to macroeconomic trends including labor shortages, supply chain issues post-Covid and reshoring. She added that procurement has traditionally been overlooked and that she would be “excited” to make more investments in the sector.

