(Bloomberg) -- Serbia’s Defense Ministry said the nation’s military “neutralized” an unmanned drone flying above a military facility, carrying out an order issued earlier by President Aleksandar Vucic.

The ministry said the downing involved a commercial drone in the country’s south near Mount Kopaonik, which lies close to the border with Kosovo. In televised comments, Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the aircraft was flying above “military facilities and trying to locate our units.”

“We will respond adequately to all challenges,” Vucevic said, without specifying the origin of the drone. “We’ll see who the manufacturer is and we’ll have a clear picture of that in the coming days, maybe in the coming hours.”

The incident came hours after the Serbian government alleged that several unmanned aerial vehicles violated the country’s airspace near Kosovo -- and threatened to shoot down the drones. Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, said late Tuesday that the aircraft had been spotted in the border area near military facilities.

The premier also didn’t specify an origin, though signaled in a televised interview that foreign agents had sought to glean information about Serbia’s objectives on Kosovo. Kosovo’s Defense Minister Armend Mehaj said earlier Wednesday in a Facebook post that his country hadn’t sent drones into Serbia -- and that Belgrade’s order was a “pretext” to deploy more troops in the south.

“We’re not in the mood for war, nobody is saber-rattling -- we don’t play war games,” Vucevic said, adding that Serbia’s aim was for dialog with Kosovo and an easing of tensions. “But that doesn’t mean we’re weak, it doesn’t mean we’re cowards.”

Tensions with the mostly Albanian-populated Kosovo have risen as the government there seeks to enforce new registration rules on Serbian residents, pushing for full international recognition of its 2008 declaration of independence. The local Serbian minority has defied the orders.

The controversy is the latest setback in international efforts to broker an agreement between the wartime foes that must mend ties to qualify for membership in the European Union.

Serbia is also under pressure to end its balancing act of aspiring to join the EU while also keeping close ties with the Kremlin -- and to adopt EU and US sanctions against Russia.

--With assistance from Jasmina Kuzmanovic.

