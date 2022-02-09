(Bloomberg) -- Serbia amended its constitution make its judiciary more independent from politicians, fulfilling a key requirement on the Balkan state’s European Union accession path.

Lawmakers approved changes to how judges and prosecutors are appointed on Wednesday, following a January 16 referendum on the issue. The changes empower two special bodies, the High Court Council and the top prosecutor’s office, to assume the authority previously held by parliament.

“Serbia has made a big step forward in improving the rule of law, which is deeply in the interest of all its citizens,” Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic said. “It’s a rare example that those in power cede part of their authority.”

The national assembly will retain some indirect influence in the judiciary by picking ”prominent legal experts” who will hold four out of the High Court Council’s 11 seats. The parliament will also have a say in selecting the the chief prosecutor. Once appointed, most judges will have unlimited terms and be allowed to serve until retirement.

The EU welcomed the outcome of Serbia’s referendum on the amendments and called for more reforms to bing other legislation in line with the 27-member bloc’s standards.

Critics of the judiciary reform, mostly from conservative groups, have warned that reducing parliamentary oversight in judicial affairs will make judges and prosecutors less accountable.

