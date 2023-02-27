(Bloomberg) -- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo effectively agreed to a deal on normalizing ties but must hash out how to implement it to end a dispute that has smoldered since they fought a 1998-1999 war.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti are facing a push by Washington and Brussels to ease the dispute that has threatened the region’s stability.

After sitting down to discuss an EU-sponsored proposal to end the rift in Brussels on Monday, Vucic and Kurti didn’t announce an agreement.

But EU foreign policy Chief Josep Borrell said no further talks on the plan were needed, and future negotiations would focus on implementation.

“Progress was made today,” Borrell said. “At the same time more work is needed to ensure that what was accepted today by the parties will be implemented.”

The 11-point plan called on both sides to gradually develop relations based on respect for territorial integrity and the sanctity of borders, and exchange permanent missions. Kosovo should allow a degree of some autonomy for ethnic Serbs still living in Kosovo, while Serbia will not object to Kosovo’s membership in international organizations.

That would be a sea change in relations under which Serbia currently does not recognize Kosovo.

Both parties agreed to refrain from any actions to renew tensions on the ground, Borrell said.

Talks will take place in mid March, Vucic said, adding that he expected “many more” sessions. Still, disagreement remained over a proposal to give Serbs still living in Kosovo autonomy, he said.

“I hope we will be able to reach a compromise, but I’m afraid we could also get stuck,” he said.

The acrimony between the neighbors has effectively prevented them from progressing toward EU membership.

Belgrade considers Kosovo, a mostly Muslim nation of roughly 1.8 million, part of its territory and the religious and cultural heartland of the Serb nation.

(Updates with details from published agreement from sixth paragraph.)

