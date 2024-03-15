(Bloomberg) -- Serbia’s central bank chief said she’s committed to a campaign to boost the Balkan nation’s credit rating and attract an influx of fresh investment.

As Serbia seeks to join the European Union, the biggest economy in the western Balkans region has lingered one notch below investment grade — at BB+ — by two out of three main rating agencies. The governor of the National Bank of Serbia, Jorgovanka Tabakovic, said upgrading is a priority for authorities in Belgrade.

“We are now focused more than ever on this important goal, which will enable an inflow of additional capital into Serbia and expand the investor base,” Tabakovic said in an interview in Belgrade. She predicted that rating agencies would begin shifting to a positive outlook “very soon.”

The economy under President Aleksandar Vucic has benefitted from record low unemployment last year, a current-account deficit that narrowed to the lowest level in two decades and public debt that’s been kept in check. Serbia’s economy registered growth in every quarter in 2023.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management said last month that Serbia should be considered an investment grade-destination. Portfolio manager Hussein Khattab of Morgan Stanley in February touted the country’s fiscal policy and a “constant stream” of foreign investment.

‘Dinarization’

Tabakovic cited Serbia’s prized position among BB+-rated peers, with yields on Serbian bonds comparable to those in neighboring EU-members Hungary or Romania, “or even lower.” Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings affirmed their ratings for Serbia in February and October respectively.

The extra yield on Serbia’s five-year euro notes over German bunds slipped to a two-year low of 248 basis points. The premium reached more than 650 basis points in 2022, when an energy crunch hit the nation’s budget after decades or reliance on Russian gas imports.

Tabakovic, who has held the central bank’s governorship since 2012, said one of her main tasks is to wean the country’s financial system off foreign currencies in favor of the dinar.

As Serbia’s bank regulator, the institution is promoting deposits and credit in dinar against a substantial share of euro-denominated loans, she said. Dinar deposits have more than doubled to 44% since she took office.

The central bank has changed capital-adequacy rules by lowering provision requirements for dinar loans compared to those in foreign currencies, seeking to bolster lending in the local currency.

“Progress in the dinarization of the financial system will contribute to greater efficiency of our monetary policy and, consequently, to a better grade,” Tabakovic said.

