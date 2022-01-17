(Bloomberg) -- Serbia took a step closer to joining the European Union as voters in the Balkan nation decided to change the constitution to create a more independent judiciary in line with the 27-member bloc’s standards.

Shielding judges and prosecutors from political influence is a key step in aligning the former Yugoslav republic’s laws with the EU. Voters overwhelmingly voted to approve the measure, which takes the power to appoint and fire members of the judiciary from the government and the legislature.

Serbia has sought EU membership for more than a decade, though the country’s dispute with its former province Kosovo, which seceded in 2008, has proved a stumbling block for accession talks. With resistance to enlargement building within the EU, Serbia’s prospects for joining seem to have dimmed.

The planned amendments, backed by the EU and the U.S., will strengthen the rule of law through a more independent judicial system and address the shortfalls of an earlier overhaul from 2009, Justice Minister Maja Popovic said before the ballot.

President Aleksandar Vucic, speaking to reporters hours after polls closed on Sunday, said the referendum was successful with 60.4% of votes cast in its favor.

The vote opens the path to amending the nation’s constitution; changes would still require parliamentary approval.

The referendum also tested support for Vucic and his ruling Progressive Party less than three months before parliamentary and presidential elections due in early April. Vucic’s party won by a landslide in 2020, when mainstream opposition groups boycotted the ballot over campaign conditions.

Still, the overhaul has deepened divisions in Serbia’s already polarized politics, as opposition groups from both the left and right urged voters to reject the measure or sit out the ballot.

The new rules are a “privatization” of state powers and hands control over the judiciary to a small, unelected group, Sasa Radulovic, a former economy minister and euroskeptic who heads the opposition party Enough is Enough, said last week.

