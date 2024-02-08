(Bloomberg) -- Serbia held borrowing costs steady at an almost nine-year high as inflation remains above target even as it continues to slow from a peak last year.

The National Bank of Serbia kept the one-week repurchase rate at 6.5% for a seventh month, in line with the forecast of all economists in a Bloomberg survey. President Aleksandar Vucic said last month the Balkan country would only start cutting after monetary easing begins in the US and the euro area.

The decision is based on a “further decrease in global inflationary pressures, as well as an established downward trajectory of domestic inflation that is expected to return to within the target range in the middle of the year,” the Belgrade-based central bank said in a statement.

Serbia’s steepest monetary tightening on record, over 16 months through July last year, helped curb inflation with a cumulative 550 basis points in hikes. The consumer-price index, which peaked at 16.2% in March, fell to 7.6% in December, but has yet to return to a target range of 1.5%-4.5%.

The rate increases didn’t prevent the economy from gaining pace in every quarter of 2023, resulting in full-year growth of 2.5%. The government expects an economic expansion of 3.5% this year.

Central bank Governor Jorgovanka Tabakovic expects inflation to drop below the benchmark rate by early in the second quarter — possibly even if borrowing costs remain unchanged — as policymakers employ other tools to drain cash from the market and help curb price growth.

Core inflation, at 6.5% in December, which excludes the most volatile items, trailed headline inflation during the price surge. The monetary authority has said that most price pressures are caused by external factors, notably energy and food, which are hard to tackle with domestic policy.

Bank of America Corp. said last month that monetary easing in Serbia will probably begin when inflation dips to the target range and after the European Central Bank opts for a rate cut, possibly in June.

