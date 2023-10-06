(Bloomberg) -- Serbia kept borrowing costs unchanged for a third month as easing inflation allows policymakers to take a step back and assess the impact of their steepest monetary tightening drive on record.

The central bank left its one-week repurchase rate at 6.5% on Friday, the highest level in over eight years. Most analysts in a Bloomberg survey expect no change for the rest of the year.

The latest pause is due to “continued easing of global inflationary pressures as well as established downward trajectory of domestic inflation and its expected return to the target range,” the central bank said. “The transmission of monetary policy tightening so far to interest rates on the money markets, loans and deposits” shows the measure are working, it said.

While lifting the key rate by a cumulative 550 basis points over 16 months through July, the central bank has also used alternative tools to tame price growth, including higher mandatory reserves for lenders. The bank raised the requirement last month, estimating that it will withdraw liquidity of about 115 billion dinars ($1 billion) and reduce the banking sector’s local currency surplus by about 20%.

The annual inflation rate fell to 11.5% in August, from the March peak of 16.2%, and the survey indicates a drop to single-digits this month. The central bank sees price growth returning to the 1.5%-4.5% tolerance band by mid-2024, while the economy is forecast to grow 2% to 3% this year.

Some price pressures remain, stemming from government decisions to raise pensions and public sector wages, along with an increase in regulated power and gas prices taking effect this fall.

The central bank is also facing appreciation pressure on the dinar, which it’s fighting with market interventions to keep the currency in a tight range against the euro. It bought €2.77 billion ($2.9 billion) on the foreign exchange market in the first eight months.

After initially lagging its peers in raising rates, Serbia is the only country in the region to lift borrowing costs more than once this year.

Alongside neighboring Romania, the two Balkan economies stand out in central and eastern Europe as Poland and Hungary are already lowering borrowing costs and policymakers in the Czech Republic haven’t ruled out a first rate cut by the year-end.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura and Mark Sweetman.

(Updates with central bank comment in 3rd paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.