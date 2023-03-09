(Bloomberg) -- Serbia raised borrowing costs to the highest level since 2015 in potentially its last move of a yearlong monetary-tightening drive as the central bank expects inflation to peak this quarter

The National Bank of Serbia lifted the main interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.75% on Thursday, as predicted by most analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The Balkan nation has increased its benchmark by 475 basis points in 12 consecutive moves to tackle price growth that authorities largely blame on pressures from abroad such as energy and food costs.

“Despite signs of easing, global cost pressures and imported inflation are still high and it’s necessary to limit their indirect effects on a rise in prices on the domestic market,” the central bank said in a statement. It also increased the rate on credit facilities to 7% from 6%, but kept the deposit rate at 4.5%

The Bloomberg survey indicates no policy change in the coming months even as the International Monetary Fund said that inflation is becoming entrenched in the economy and warned against a premature end of tightening.

While price pressures may be easing with falling energy costs and a gradual improvement in global supply chains, inflation risks may rise again if China’s reopening revives demand for fuels and commodities, according to the central bank.

It also said that persisting geopolitical tensions, including a potential reduction of Russian oil flows to the world, required “caution in monetary policy.”

The IMF, which has a two-year, $2.5 billion financing program with Serbia, has advised the country to continue raising borrowing costs to make real rates positive. It also pointed out that more hikes are expected in the euro area, which is Serbia’s top trading partner and investor.

A latecomer to the rate hike frenzy in central and eastern Europe, Serbia first tackled price pressures with alternative tools before lifting the benchmark. Underscoring domestic inflation risks, the core gauge, which excludes the most volatile prices such as food and energy, rose to 10.4% in January, far above the target range of 1.5% to 4.5%.

While the economy has been slowing since mid-2021, and grew just 0.4% in the fourth quarter, the central bank still forecasts an expansion of 2%-3% this year.

Erste Group Bank predicts average 2023 inflation to be similar to last year’s figure and expects that price growth may return to the target range in the second quarter of 2024 at the earliest.

“Bottom line, the NBS is most likely at or at least very close to the end of its yearlong tightening cycle, with another 25 basis-point hike possible should core inflation continue to march higher in the coming months,” Erste analyst Mate Jelic said in a report.

--With assistance from Harumi Ichikura.

(Updates with central bank, analyst comments from third paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.