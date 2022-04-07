(Bloomberg) -- Serbia raised its main interest rate for the first time in nearly a decade, joining peers in eastern Europe that have been increasing borrowing costs for months to tackle accelerating inflation and the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The National Bank of Serbia lifted the one-week repurchase rate to 1.5% from record low 1% on Thursday, exceeding the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Six analysts predicted a quarter-point increase, while four expected a rise to 1.50%. Eight saw no change.

Serbia’s first hike since 2013 comes after a jump in headline inflation to 8.8% in February, the fastest in almost nine years and far above the central bank’s tolerance band of 1.5% to 4.5%. Consumer-price growth is likely to quicken further, according to the survey.

The first in Europe to cut rates when the pandemic hit the continent in 2020, officials in Belgrade had sought to avoid swings in the benchmark and support a recovery that saw the economy expand 7.5% last year.

Serbia’s rate setters have now abandoned their wait-and-see approach to join the wave of monetary tightening in the region. Hungary, Romania, Poland and the Czech Republic have repeatedly raised their key rates while Serbia relied on other measures, namely ending operations to provide cheap dinar liquidity to banks and paying more to drain excess funds from the market.

Multiple pressures have converged to trigger the hike. Soaring commodity prices are boosting inflation risks and Serbian bonds have been among the most affected in central and eastern Europe after Russia invaded Ukraine. Also, defending the dinar from depreciation has required robust central bank interventions in the past few months.

Keen to keep the dinar in a narrow range against the euro, the central bank was a net buyer of euros for most of 2021, but the balance of its trades reversed in October. It sold net 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) over five months through February to fend off the downward pressures.

