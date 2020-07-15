(Bloomberg) -- Serbia imposed a new series of social-distancing and other restrictions to combat a resurgence in new cases of coronavirus.

Authorities made wearing face masks mandatory, even outdoors, said people should keep 1.5 meters apart whenever possible, and restricted public gatherings to no more than 10 people, the state crisis committee said Wednesday.

The Balkan state has seen new infections surge since holding June 21 parliamentary elections and the days of street protests that followed after President Aleksandar Vucic said that a weekend curfew would be re-imposed. The new measures will come in into effect on Friday.

