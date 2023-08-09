(Bloomberg) -- Serbia unveiled plans to pour billions of euros into overhauling infrastructure in the run-up to a major international exhibition that’s expected to attract millions of visitors to the Balkan country and boost its economy.

The government will oversee more than €12 billion euros ($13 billion) in investment after Belgrade edged out five other cities in Europe and the US to host Specialized Expo 2027, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The projects include new transport links, a sprawling exhibition site, sports and tourist facilities, renovations across the country, power line upgrades, new river ports and museums that need to be finished by December 2026, he said.

“This will mean a quantum leap for the economy,” the president told reporters late Tuesday. “EXPO 2027 will change the whole country, not just Belgrade.”

The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions chose Serbia in June to host the event, which will take place from May to August 2027.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.