Serbia Raised to One Notch Below Below Investment Grade by Fitch

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Serbia’s long-term foreign-currency debt rating was upgraded to BB+ from BB by Fitch Ratings, which cited a consolidation of more stable macroeconomic position underpinned by the IMF Policy Coordination Instrument. The outlook remained stable.

The company now rates the biggest former Yugoslav republic at one notch below investment grade. Moody’s Investor Services changed outlook for Serbia to positive from stable earlier this month, while keeping the country at Ba3, two levels below investment grade.

“Inflation remains low and relatively stable, at 1.3% in August and averaging 2.1% in 2019, and inflation expectations are well anchored, which allowed the National Bank of Serbia to cut its main policy rate by 50bp since June to 2.5%,” Fitch said in a statement on Friday.

The government loyal to President Aleksandar Vucic has so far reported a fiscal surplus this year, outperforming the budget’s target for a modest deficit. The economic expansion over the first two quarters this year was slower than the projected 3.5% growth.

“Opinion polls indicate that President Vucic is a strong favourite to remain in power after April’s elections. The widespread protests against the government earlier this year relating to issues of rule of law and media freedom have abated, although the elections represent another potential flashpoint,” Fitch said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Misha Savic in Belgrade at msavic2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Irina Vilcu at isavu@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Andrew Langley

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.