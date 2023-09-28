(Bloomberg) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his nation plans to question the suspected leader of gunmen sought over a shootout in neighboring Kosovo that left a local police officer and three others dead.

The violence broke out on Sunday in the northern village of Banjska, when police responded to a report about two trucks blocking a road. Some 30 assailants then broke into a Serbian Orthodox monastery and opened fire until law enforcers regained control, killing three attackers and arresting another three. The rest fled on foot, according to an initial investigation.

Milan Radoicic, 45, escaped unharmed and is at an unspecified location in central Serbia, Vucic said in an interview to state broadcaster RTS late Wednesday. Serbian authorities want to take part in the investigation led by Kosovo officials, along with the NATO-led peace force and the European Union’s rule-of-law mission deployed in the former province, he said.

“There is no justification for killing a policeman, or anyone else,” Vucic said. The escalation of tension “has brought nothing good to Serbia” and the perpetrators will be held responsible, he said.

While Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the violence was instigated by wartime foe Serbia, Vucic reiterated his denial of involvement and accused Kurti of repression against ethnic Serbs in the mostly ethnic Albanian-populated Kosovo.

The government in Pristina has demanded that Serbia return the attackers who fled after the shootout. Kurti showed reporters a huge cache of weapons seized from the Serbs, including rifles, grenade launchers, explosives, ammunition and armored vehicles.

“For this act of aggression against Kosovo, Serbia should be sanctioned and punished internationally,” Kurti told reporters in Pristina Thursday. If unpunished, Serbia will “repeat the crime,” he said.

The Serbian president didn’t comment during the interview on Kosovo demands for the extradition of Radoicic, who has ties to top officials in Serbia and is under US sanctions related to organized crime accusations, or other suspects in the gun battle.

Radoicic, the vice president of Srpska Lista, the main Serb political party in Kosovo, “considers himself to be a freedom-fighter, but there are things and questions that he will have to answer,” Vucic said.

(Updates with Kosovo seeking sanctions on Serbia in 7th paragraph)

